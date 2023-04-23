Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.43. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $898,163. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

