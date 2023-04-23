Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Position Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,139,116 shares of company stock worth $37,723,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

ARES stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.