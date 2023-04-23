ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583,463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.