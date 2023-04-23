ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $211,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,893 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

