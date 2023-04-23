Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,644 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.