ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0759 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZY opened at $11.69 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAZY. Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.