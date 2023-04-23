Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.