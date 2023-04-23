ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.54

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and traded as high as $33.03. ATCO shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 889 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ATCO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.33. ATCO’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

