Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

