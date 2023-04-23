Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 347,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,456,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

