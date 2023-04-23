AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,681.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,722.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,505.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2,448.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

