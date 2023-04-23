Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. American Trust grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AXON stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,688 shares of company stock valued at $69,427,664. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

