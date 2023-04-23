B. Riley Raises Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Price Target to $5.00

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUGX. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Augmedix Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.76. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 195.91% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Augmedix by 13.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

