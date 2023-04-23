Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 3,165 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,417,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.62.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.