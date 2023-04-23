Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

