Bailard Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

