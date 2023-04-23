Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.4 %

BKR stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $3,814,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 301,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.