Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.5 %

BANC opened at $11.99 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $707.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Banc of California

Several research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 581,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

