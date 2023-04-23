Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.