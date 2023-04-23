Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.39-$0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $770.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

