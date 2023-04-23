Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $2,670,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.88.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

