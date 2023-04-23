BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Stock Position Decreased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HYT opened at $8.73 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

