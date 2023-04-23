Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) PT Lowered to $1.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.96. Blue Star Foods has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

