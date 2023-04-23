Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) PT Lowered to $1.00

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Star Foods Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BSFC opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Blue Star Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Star Foods by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

