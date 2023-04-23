Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) PT Raised to GBX 690

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 595 ($7.36) to GBX 690 ($8.54) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Panmure Gordon downgraded Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.42) to GBX 640 ($7.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

