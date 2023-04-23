Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,721.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,546.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,214.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

