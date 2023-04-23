Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,760,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

