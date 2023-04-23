Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $88.13

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $91.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts expect that IAC will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IAC by 103.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

