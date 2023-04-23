Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) PT at $29.29

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

