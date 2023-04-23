Brokerages Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT at $5.10

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

MYPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 92,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,712,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 184,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 0.7 %

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.34. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

