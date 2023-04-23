Brokerages Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $48.60

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

