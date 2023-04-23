Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $27.68

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

