Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $139.00

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

