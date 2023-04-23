Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$51.70

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spin Master Stock Up 2.3 %

Spin Master Announces Dividend

TOY stock opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$30.63 and a twelve month high of C$50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

