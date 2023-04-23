Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $153.27

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $41,973,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

