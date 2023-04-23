Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $7.70

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,183,673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $7,279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

