Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $98.80

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. Barclays began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $707,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.3 %

ZD opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

