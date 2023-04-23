Brokers Offer Predictions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.32). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of KPTI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,706 shares of company stock worth $231,041. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

