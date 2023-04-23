Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.01

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and traded as high as $40.04. Bunzl shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 31,797 shares.

BZLFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.65) to GBX 2,850 ($35.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.84) to GBX 3,060 ($37.87) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.84) to GBX 2,340 ($28.96) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,841.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

