Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 186.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 164.5%.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

