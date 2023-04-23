Canadian National Railway Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.82 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.64. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

CNI stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 232,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 35,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

