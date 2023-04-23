Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.26. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 46,307 shares trading hands.

Canagold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

