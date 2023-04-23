Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFPUF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.