Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

