Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HBI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.