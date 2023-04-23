Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

