Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,406 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3,045.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

