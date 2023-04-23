Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 426 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

