Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,789 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

