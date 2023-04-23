Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 840 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Block by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Block by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $110.44.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,640,455. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

